Red Ensign raised at County Hall to mark Merchant Navy Day

Flintshire County Council raised the Red Ensign on Sunday to mark Flintshire County Council raised the Red Ensign on Sunday to mark Merchant Navy Day.

Since 2000, Merchant Navy Day has honoured the brave men and women who kept our island nation afloat during both World Wars.

Merchant Navy Day also celebrates modern day merchant seafarers who are responsible for 95% of the UK’s imports including much of the food imported as well as fuel and many products and goods we take for granted.

The Chairman of Flintshire County Council, Councillor Brian Lloyd, said:

“Flintshire County Council is proud to stand with other local authorities in supporting Merchant Navy Day.

In tribute to the commitment, bravery and self-sacrifice of our current and former seafarers, we raise the Red Ensign every year.

The Merchant Navy has an important part to play in our history as a nation and continues to safely deliver vital supplies to our shores.”

Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Andy Dunbobbin, said:

“Flintshire County Council is committed to the Armed Forces Covenant and we recognise that it is as important to recognise the service given to our nation by the Merchant Navy.”

All local councils taking part have been added to the Merchant Navy Day “Roll of Honour” at merchantnavyfund.org