Red Arrows set to return to Hawarden Airport over the Bank Holiday weekend

There’s a bit of a treat for Red Arrows fans in Deeside over the Summer Bank Holiday weekend.

According to those ‘in the know’ the Royal Air Force aerobatic team will base themselves at Hawarden airport ahead of their scheduled display at Rhyl Airshow at 5.30pm on Sunday, August 27th.

It’ll be the Red Arrows first visit of the summer to Hawarden, and while flight plans and times are not expected to be filed until early next week (we will update as soon as they are published) it’s expected crews and their world famous Hawk T1 jets will stop overnight and depart on Monday.

Timings on the day will be weather dependent as always.

Red Arrows taking off now at Hawarden, (Wrexham then Rhyl incoming!) pic.twitter.com/DkEJoJoBpq — Deeside.com (@DeesideDotCom) August 28, 2016

To coincide with the Red Arrows visit, Hawarden Airport’s Tornado Heritage Centre is hosting an Aircraft Open Day at their facility on the Aviation Park.

The restored F3 Tornado will be on view and visitors will be able to take a rare opportunity to access the aircraft’s cockpit.

Various Tornado parts, memorabilia & souvenirs will be on sale and the Tornado Heritage Centre team will be on hand to answer any questions.

The Aviation Park also boasts Flintshire’s best restaurant according to Tripadvisor.

Chocs Away Diner has been rated number one out of the 285 restaurants by customers in the county, 333 people have so far given them a massive thumbs up.

The diner, which first opened in 2007 has also been awarded a ‘Certificate of Excellence’ by Tripadvisor.

Customers dining at Chocks Away are treated to great views of the airport runway and there’s a large outdoor dining area.

The team at Chocs Away tell us they will have a special menu on during the Red Arrows visit and will take table reservations, however “all welcome to pop down.”

Rhyl Airshow is on Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th August 2017

Rhyl Promenade

Admission: Free

Display Programme:

Saturday 26th August, 2017

14:00 Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – Dakota/Spitfire/Hurricane 14:15 Strikemaster Pair 14:35 Yak Display 14:45 Trig Aerobatics Team 15:00 Extra, High Energy Aerobatics 15:10 Griffin Fly Past BREAK 16:30 Breitling Wing Walkers 16:45 Team Raven – Formation Aerobatic Display Team 17:05 Bronco Demo Team

Sunday 27th August, 2017

14:00 Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – Dakota/Spitfire/Hurricane 14:15 Yak Display 14:25 Bronco Demo Team 14:35 Trig Team 14:50 Team Raven Formation Aerobatic Display Team 15:05 Firefly Display 15:15 Griffin Fly Past BREAK 16:35 Breitling Wing Walkers 16:55 Strikemaster Pair 17:30 Red Arrows Aerobatic Display Team

The event is organised by Denbighshire County Council and supported by Rhyl Town Council.

Parking and how to get here

Car parking

The official car parks for the Rhyl Air Show are;

Park and ride

There will be a park and ride service collecting from Rhyl Leisure centreand dropping off at Russell House, Churton Road between 10am and 2pm with return journeys from 5.30pm to 7pm. The cost for using the park and ride service is £5.

Park and walk

You can also park at Nova West or Beach Road East car parks in Prestatyn and walk along the front to the show. The walk is approximately 3 miles.

Coach parking

You can book a coach parking space at East Parade – Coaches car parkduring the Rhyl Air Show for the cost of £30 for 1 day or £50 for both days. If you’d like to book a coach parking space, please complete and return the Rhyl Air Show coach booking form

Drones

Drones, or remotely controlled model aircraft, should not be flown in the vicinity of public events. Drones can be dangerous to aircraft in flight. Please do not bring drones or kites to Rhyl Air Show.