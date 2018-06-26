independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Red Arrows return to Hawarden this weekend ahead of a display in Llandudno for Armed Forces Day

Published: Tuesday, Jun 26th, 2018
There’s another treat for Red Arrows fans in Flintshire this weekend as the world famous team use Hawarden Airport as its base ahead of a display in Llandudno on Saturday for Armed Forces Day.

This will be the Red Arrows first visit of the summer to Hawarden, they will also return a couple of times later in the Summer.

As of Tuesday afternoon, flight plans had yet to be published but those close to the Scampton based team tell us timings will look very much like this:

✈ The jets will arrive at Hawarden at 3.46pm on Friday, the team – who are all from frontline squadrons, will then stay overnight ready for Saturday.

✈ The Hawk T1 jet engines will be fired up ready for an 11.49am departure on Saturday – the nine-ship team will then fly in formation from Hawarden up to Llandudno for a stunning display.

✈ The team will return to Hawarden at 12.28pm where the jets will be checked over before departing for a display at the Wales Airshow above Swansea Bay on Saturday afternoon.

All Red Arrows pilots are from frontline squadrons and, before joining the team, operated jets such as the Tornado, Typhoon or Harrier – helping the Royal Air Force to project influence for the UK and secure the skies 365 days a year. [📷 raf.mod.uk]

Armed Forces Day 2018 will take place in Llandudno on Saturday, June 30  and promises to be a fantastic celebration of our military services.

Thousands of people are expected in Llandudno for the event to pay tribute to the Armed Forces for their bravery, sacrifice and dedication.

The Princess Royal and senior politicians will attend the event in Llandudno to show their support for the nation’s Armed Forces.

The celebration will include a military parade, demonstrations by the Armed Forces and an events village with exhibitions and entertainment.

30 June 2018

Programme

Activity Time Location (see map below)
Parade Starts 11:00am Llandudno Promenade
Red Arrows 12:00pm Air Display
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight 12:25pm Air Display
Typhoon 12:47pm Air Display
Royal Air Force Military Working Dogs 1:00pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields
Royal Marines Unarmed Combat Display 1:25pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields
Band of the Sea Cadets 1:45pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields
Royal Logistic Corps Silver Stars 2:00pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields
Royal Navy Raiders 2:15pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields
Band of the Army Cadets 2:35pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields
Gurkha Khukuri Dance 2:50pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields
Band of the Air Cadets 3:05pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields
4 Para Infantry Demo 3:25pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields
Armed Forces Rally Team 3:40pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields
Royal Marines Unarmed Combat Display 3:55pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields
Royal Air Force Falcons 4:15pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields
Beach Raid 4:30pm Llandudno Promenade
Music Concert 4:40pm The Arena, Bodafon Fields

 

Armed Forces Day Public Information - Map

