Reckless driver in Transit tipper van chased by police at 90mph on A55 jailed at Mold Crown Court

A man who failed to stop for police and who drove dangerously has been sentenced to prison at Mold Crown Court.
Levi Davidson, 24, from Rhyl was sentenced today after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance.
He was also in court for other offences including burglary and fraud.
During the early hours of Sunday 24th November Davidson, who was driving a Ford Transit tipper, drove past a Roads Policing car on the A55 near to the Conwy Tunnel without any rear lights.
Officers began to follow him and when they activated their blue lights he failed to stop and a pursuit was authorised.
Davidson continued to drive at speed coming off the A55 and travelling through Dwygyfylchi nearly losing control at one point.
As the vehicle approached Penmaenmawr it re-joined the A55 travelling eastbound driving at speeds of 90mph.
Local police used a stinger on the A55 near Colwyn Bay and the van eventually came to a stop near Llanddulas where Davidson and two passengers were arrested.
PC Dan Darbey of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Davidson’s driving was reckless and completely irresponsible.
“He made matters worse by not stopping, putting himself, his passengers and other road users at risk by driving so dangerously. He had absolutely no consideration for other road users – reaching speeds of over 95 mph.
“Hopefully the sentence given to him will act as a warning to others that these actions are dangerous and have serious consequences.”
No further action will be taken against the passengers – a 31-year-old male and 16-year-old girl.
Davidson was sentenced to three and a half years and was disqualified from driving for 41 months and will have to take an extended test when eligible.