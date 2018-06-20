independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Raising funds for Mental Health UK – Lloyds Bank colleagues all set for 100 challenges in 6 months

Published: Wednesday, Jun 20th, 2018
A group of Lloyds Banking Group colleagues based in Chester have been brought together to compete against 29 other teams across the country in a bid to raise as much money and awareness for Mental Health UK.

Mental Health UK is the official charity of Lloyds Banking Group this year and the event called ‘Challenge 100’ will see teams compete against each other in a six month long challenge which will test their entrepreneurial skills.

Team Leader of ‘Chester Challenge 100’ (CC100) Luisa Pouchie said:

“The event will run for 6 months and there are also 100 challenges for us to complete along the way. We have many exciting things planned! We have to raise a minimum of £5,ooo but we’re aiming for £20,000!

Each team has been given £100 in Amazon vouchers to aid with the fundraising effort and Lloyds Banking Group will match fund anything we raise. It’s a big task but not impossible.

There are many ways you can support us – if you have a talent, own a business, can bake a cake or even if you just want to get rid of any unwanted gifts – please consider us.

Mental health has had a significant effect on our team. Dealing with death, suicide, stress, depression, Bi-polar and anxiety, we have first-hand experience in dealing with mental health issues and the affects they have. It puts Mental Health UK close to our hearts.”

The team said there are lots of ways the public can help CC100 reach its target, from donating unwanted gifts, to sponsoring a End of Summer Ball at The Queens Hotel in Chester.

The team are looking for donations for an auction to be held at the Ball which takes place on Saturday 22nd September.

Deputy Team Leader Gill Mellor said:

“We would like to raise awareness and stamp out the stigma related to mental health issues and to encourage people to speak out.”

We have the support of some local businesses already which is great but we still have a long way to go. Our first event, a homemade bake sale, raised a whopping £277.65!”

If you would like to make a donation please visit: http://www.justgiving.com/owner-email/pleasesponsor/CC100

You can find out more about CC100 on their Facebook Page – Click Here

Picture:
Back left to right – Brian Jack, Michelle Doherty, Helen Curran, Tina Wilkinson, Andrea Sheady, Hilary Evans
Front – Paul Kelly, Gill Mellor (Deputy), Luisa Pouchie (Team Leader), James Ellum

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

