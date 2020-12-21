Rainbow Hospital in Deeside to be used as mass vaccination centre from this week

The Health Board will use three mass vaccination centres this week so that care home staff from across North Wales can get the vaccine.

The Enfys Hospitals in Deeside, Llandudno and Bangor will be used from tomorrow to vaccinate nearly 2,000 care home staff.

Only people who have been contacted directly by the Health Board will be able to get the vaccine, and people are being reminded not to turn up without an appointment.

At the same time, a small number of frontline staff who work in high risk areas at Ysbyty Gwynedd will also be vaccinated.





Teresa Owen, Executive Director of Public Health, said: “We want to be able to vaccinate at risk people as quickly as possible, so being able to use these mass vaccination centres is a key part of our rollout process.

“We know this can be an anxious time and we are working very hard to ensure that all those eligible receive their vaccine in turn as supplies are provided to us. We will continue to target those people who have been prioritised by the national Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

“It is important that people remember they do not need to contact the Health Board or their GP to get the vaccine. People will be contacted directly when it is their turn and will receive all the information they need to book their appointment.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience, and understanding, while we roll out this significant vaccination programme.”

You can find more information about the vaccination programme and eligibility on the local health board website here.