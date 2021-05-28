Rail passengers heading to tourist destinations along North Wales coast urged to plan ahead

Passengers using the Wales and Borders network this bank holiday weekend are being encouraged to plan ahead.

With good weather forecast across the UK the rail network is expected to be busy as people head to tourist destinations along the north Wales coast.

There are also a number of events taking place which are open to the public, including horse racing at Chester Racecourse.

Leyton Powell, TfW Safety and Sustainability Director, said: “With fine weather predicted for the bank holiday weekend we’re anticipating services will be busy all over the Wales and Borders network.

“Where possible, we’re putting on additional services to popular destinations such as Barry Island but capacity will be restricted to support social distancing and queuing systems will be in place at some stations.

“Our advice to everyone is check your journey plans before you travel, use our Capacity Checker tool to see which services are likely to be busy, buy a ticket in advance and follow our Travel Safer guidance. Face coverings must also be worn on public transport, unless exempt.

“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated, and our security staff and the British Transport Police will be patrolling our network. To report an incident to the BTP, text 61016.”

Planned improvement work taking place over the bank holiday weekend means there will be no trains between Chester and Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool South Parkway from midday on Saturday to midday on Monday. Replacement buses will be available.

Rail updates: https://www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail/

Capacity Checker: https://tfwrail.wales/planning-ahead