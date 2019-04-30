News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Rail disruption after vehicle collides with bridge at Cefn-Y-Bedd

Published: Tuesday, Apr 30th, 2019
Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to rail services this morning.

Transport for Wales say that all lines are blocked due to vehicle colliding with a bridge at Cefn-Y-Bedd

As a result train services running through this station – including Wrexham to Bidson – may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 10:45am.

Transport for Wales say: “If you have experienced a delay or cancellation, please contact our customer relations team or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.

“You can email us using: customer.relations@tfwrail.wales”

