Rail disruption after vehicle collides with bridge at Cefn-Y-Bedd

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to rail services this morning.

Transport for Wales say that all lines are blocked due to vehicle colliding with a bridge at Cefn-Y-Bedd

As a result train services running through this station – including Wrexham to Bidson – may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 10:45am.

Transport for Wales say: “If you have experienced a delay or cancellation, please contact our customer relations team or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.

“You can email us using: customer.relations@tfwrail.wales”