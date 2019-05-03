News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Questions over how smoking ban will be enforced at hospitals

Published: Friday, May 3rd, 2019
Share:

Questions have been raised over how a smoking ban outside hospitals in North Wales will be enforced.

The issue of people smoking in the grounds of the region’s three main hospitals has reared its head on a number of occasions.

Most recently, a Wrexham politician branded the dozens of discarded cigarette butts dumped outside the Maelor Hospital as ‘disgusting’ after posting a picture of them on Twitter.

While hospitals in the area already have a no-smoking policy in place, it is currently difficult for staff to take action.

As a result, the Welsh Government is planning to introduce tougher legislation later this year.

The region’s health board has set out its intention to start teaming up with local authorities to issue fines to people caught going against the ban in a bid to stamp out the problem.

However, one senior figure has queried how effective the move is likely to be.

Speaking at a meeting of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board on Thursday, vice chair Marian Wyn Jones said: “The new regulations will come into force and we talk about the need to work with local authorities to agree how we’re going to enforce those measures.

“We all know there are signs up and we’ve all had experience of going through the hospital doors and people are smoking away.If it was easy it would already have been done.”

A number of steps are being taken to reduce the amount of people who smoke in North Wales after it was revealed that five per cent of all hospital admissions for people aged 35 and over are caused by cigarettes.

One new approach being trialled at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham sees prisoners provided with nicotine replacement therapy as part of a 12 week programme to help them quit.

But the move to fine smokers on hospital grounds also comes at a time when environmental enforcement in the area is in a state of flux. It was recently revealed that no fines have been issued for littering or dog fouling in Wrexham since Kingdom Services left the county.

The controversial external firm’s tactics proved unpopular among members of the public, but the council has yet to introduce its proposed replacement service.

Teresa Owen, executive director of public health, said some ideas had been shared by representatives from Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

However, she admitted she was unsure how the crackdown would work in practice.

Speaking at the meeting in Llandudno, she said: “With the options that we’ve got for enforcement, we’ve got to make sure that we enforce against it within the legislation.

“I don’t know how we’re going to be doing it at the moment, but we had interesting conversations with Cardiff and Vale as they’ve been trying things out, but it is difficult because there’s a cost.

“In Cardiff they did try it out but it was supervised enforcement that was two hours a week and that isn’t enough.

“This isn’t going to be overnight but the message this gives out to the public will hopefully help.

“While people are still smoking we know that contributes to issues in our communities.”

At the end of the meeting, board members agreed to support the measures being taken to meet the new regulations.

By Liam Randall – BBC Local Democracy Reporter (more here on the LDR scheme).

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Plan ahead if you’re off to the ‘Llandudno extravaganza’ this weekend

RSPCA eager to speak to man after injured dog left abandoned at Rhyl branch clinic

Flintshire community groups urged to apply for share of Co-op’s £1m fund

Senedd declares “Climate Emergency”: Is that enough?

Neighbours voice relief after Holywell caravan park extension plans are rejected

Health board bosses doing all they can for Flintshire patients to be treated at the Countess of Chester

Celebrations for Shotton born Mary’s 100th Birthday

Luxury Flintshire holiday park will shun major chains to support local firms when it opens in the autumn

Police in Chester appeal for information after a disabled woman in a wheelchair was robbed


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn