Queensferry road closures as Welsh Water continue upgrade work

The junction with Fairfield Road and Station Road in Queensferry will be closed from today, Monday 30th October for one week, whilst Welsh Water carry out the final connections following water pipe upgrade work.

Access for residents will be maintained however there may be a short delay Welsh Water says.

Free parking remains in place until work has been completed to all works in Queensferry which are expected to be completed by Friday 22nd December.

Teams from Welsh Water are currently working on :

– Dundas Street

– Station Road

– Bridge Villas

Work is to be completed on

– Glynne Street

– Chester Road East

– Coastal Path

A spokesperson for Welsh Water said:

“In order to keep the workforce, motorists and members of public safe whilst we carry out this work we will need to close the junction of Fairfield Road to Chester Road from Monday 30th October for one week, but we’ll do our best to finish as soon as we can.”

We can see that parking is an issue in Queensferry, so we have been working closely with Flintshire County Council to see what options there are for us to help with this.

Free parking for the residents and businesses has been available since the 10th July 2017 and will be for the duration of the scheme at the Car Park next to the Spar Shop on Station Road and also the one on Pierce Street opposite the Surgery.”