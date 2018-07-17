independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Queensferry Poundworld set to close next week

Published: Tuesday, Jul 17th, 2018
Administrators to Poundworld are to close another 40 of the firm’s stores, with the loss of 531 jobs.

The Queensferry store on Deeside Retail Park appears on the latest list of stores to close, it will shut the doors for the last time on Tuesday, July 24,

Today’s announcement brings the total number of Poundworld stores shutting to 145 with nearly 1800 people being made redundant.

Administrators have said discussions with interested parties for the potential sale of “part, or parts of the remaining business” were still ongoing.

Joint administrator Clare Boardman said: “We would like to thank all the employees for their continued support and commitment during this difficult time.

