Posted: Thu 14th Jan 2021

Updated: Fri 15th Jan

Queensferry man jailed for Boxing Day attack on A&E nurse which left them with broken cheek

has been locked up for 21 months for fracturing an A&E nurse’s cheek in an ‘appalling’ attack that left the victim with a footprint on his uniform

A man from Deeside has been jailed for 21 months after fracturing an A&E nurse’s cheek in an ‘appalling’ who attacked.

Lennon Stagg threw nurse Gareth Thomas to the ground and kicked him during “an explosive loss of temper” at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Denbighshire, on 26 December. Reports the BBC.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to assault and was sent to a young offenders institution.


Judge Rhys Rowlands said the attack was “appalling,” especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mold Crown Court heard how Stagg, of Station Road, Queensferry, Flintshire, was on drugs when he attacked the nurse on duty at the hospital in Bodelwyddan.

He also pleaded guilty to attacking a security guard.

Dafydd Roberts, defending, said Stagg felt ashamed of his actions.



