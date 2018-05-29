independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Quay Watermen’s team up with Coastal Rangers to bring maritime art weekend

Published: Tuesday, May 29th, 2018
The Quay Watermen’s Association and the council’s Coastal Rangers have teamed up to bring old and new artwork in a first of its kind event for Flintshire’s coast.

The event at the Kathleen and May Heritage Centre on Dock Road, Connah’s Quay takes place this weekend – Saturday, 2 June to Sunday, 3 June.

Funded by the Heritage Lottery as part of the “Putting the Quay back into Connah’s Quay Project”, the weekend aims to use art to reconnect people with the river and its heritage.

Activities will run from 9.30am -5 pm each day.

The weekend sees a rare opportunity to view an exhibition of the work of Buckley artist, the late James Bentley, who painted extensively along the River Dee and scenes along the old Buckley to Connah’s Quay railway line.

His paintings give a unique view of Flintshire’s industrial and maritime heritage.

Cllr. Carolyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside said;

“This promises to be a wonderful weekend of art, fun and a celebration of our local history and heritage and I would encourage people to come along to enjoy the wonderful riverside location.

Flintshire County Council and the QWA are working in partnership to deliver the HLF project with Coastal Rangers supporting the delivery of the project alongside the QWA project officer.”

Some of the highlights: 

On Saturday 2nd – June Random – Connahs Quay’s own “Banksy” style artist, will help you make and take your own Banksy Style masterpiece.

Ian Murray, chainsaw sculptor, will be disturbing the waves as he carves a permanent masterpiece for the Heritage Centre.  What will it be?

On Sunday 3rd June, Pebble painting with Ronnie Rocks. Design, paint and take your own pebbles for swaps, drops or keeps.

Wow Factor will be running boat building sessions testing out your mini boat in a big boat full of water on the dock side.

On both days there will be an opportunity to create your own chalk masterpiece on the Riverside Gallery viewpoint.

Any local artist who would like the opportunity to display their work can contact the QWA on 01244 532352 for further details.

[ 📷 John Butler]

 

