Quad bike stolen from a Flintshire farm – can you help police?

A Honda Quad bike (pictured above) was stolen from a farm in Trelawnydd on Thursday, North Wales Police Rural Crime Team has put out this appeal on social media:

‘This red Honda Quad bike with the words “Honda 420” written down both sides. Was stolen from a farm in Trelawnydd yesterday on the Flintshire/Denbighshire border.’

You can call police on 101 quoting the North Wales Police reference number W115758

If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also follow the Rural Crime Team on social media – here on Twitter