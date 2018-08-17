Website is undergoing some maintenance

Quad bike stolen from a Flintshire farm – can you help police?

Published: Friday, Aug 17th, 2018
Share:

A Honda Quad bike (pictured above) was stolen from a farm in Trelawnydd on Thursday, North Wales Police Rural Crime Team has put out this appeal on social media:

‘This red Honda Quad bike with the words “Honda 420” written down both sides. Was stolen from a farm in Trelawnydd yesterday on the Flintshire/Denbighshire border.’

You can call police on 101 quoting the North Wales Police reference number W115758

If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also follow the Rural Crime Team on social media – here on Twitter 

 

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Highest number of NHS Wales complaints to Ombudsman came from Betsi Cadwaladr health board

“Prolific offender“ given 18 month jail term at Mold Crown Court for Burglary and Fraud

Owners of Ewloe based dog grooming company launch appeal after council issues enforcement notice

Award for North Wales woman leading fight against child slavery

North Wales Health Board given top award for its support of the armed forces

UPDATE – Dog reunited with owner

Deeside 6 off to a flyer as first students to take exams post sparkling set of A-level results.

Appeal launched over housing plans at former Saltney bakery site

Police ask for help in locating a Flintshire man wanted for attempted robbery and assault.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn