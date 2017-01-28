The Quay Waterman’s Association has announced a series of events following an award of nearly £48,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for their project ‘Putting the Quay back into Connah’s Quay’

The QWA has gathered a number of photographs, documents and artefacts related to the docks and are actively looking to add to the collection.

Older members of the community are being encouraged to visit the centre to share memories and reminisce over the photo collection.

Educational resources have been developed at the Heritage Centre following a grant from the Western Link power cable project, schools can now organise visits where pupils can learn about the bridges of the Dee, the history of the docks, and the wildlife of the estuary.

The Heritage Centre, which has now been fully refurbished is kitted out with Wi-fi, during the summer a digital trail will be created around the centre allowing visitors with mobile phones and tablets to use them along the riverside and on the boat trips.

Kathleen and May Heritage Centre Manager, Mary Joy said;

We are delighted about the grant and are looking forward to an exciting spring down at the riverside. The Kathleen and May Heritage Centre has now been fully refurbished and the new grant will enable permanent displays to be created in the centre, plus a series of regularly changing displays to sustain the interest of regular visitors and a varied programme of events. For those who enjoy using digital technology, there will be Wi-fi in the centre and during the summer we will create a digital trail for mobile phones and tablets, that can be used along the riverside and on the boat trips. Visitors without smartphones will be able to view the wealth of old photos, film clips and audio recordings on an easy to use digital kiosk in the centre. We hope there will be something to interest all ages. We are keen to recruit volunteers to help develop their activities at the dock. Whether you want to help with research and archiving, be a volunteer guide, record oral histories and make short films or help with school groups or on boat trips, there will be a role for you.

In February our programme of monthly talks begins.

They will take place at 7pm at Kathleen and May Centre on Dock Road. Everyone is welcome.

£2 entry fee for non-members, free entry for QWA members

Wednesday 8th Feb ‘Shipping on the Dee’ by John Coppack

A nostalgic look at shipping on Deeside – both the people and their ships

Wednesday 8th March ‘The Canary Girls’ by Celia Drew

A fascinating look at the wartime munitions industry in Connah’s Quay

Wednesday 12th April ‘Past Industries of Buckley’ by Paul Davies

A chance to find out about the Buckley industries and their links to Connah’s Quay

Richard Bellamy, Head of Heritage Lottery Fund in Wales, said