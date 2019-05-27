Pursuit of stolen car involving police helicopter ends in Cefn-y-Bedd

Two people have been arrested after a police pursuit in the early hours of this morning.

The police helicopter, from Manchester, was circling Cefn-y-Bedd:

Police later published the top picture from the scene, saying: “Stolen vehicle sighted this evening in Flintshire and failed to stop.”

“Excellent teamwork from Alliance Armed Policing Unit, Cheshire and North Wales Police dog unit and the Roads Policing Unit to bring pursuit to a safe end in Cefn-y-Bedd”

Two people were arrested for ‘numerous offences’.