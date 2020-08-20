Pupils in Flintshire get GCSE results and they won’t be downgraded

Pupils across Flintshire will receive their GCSE results later – and they won’t be downgraded.

It’s been a week of turmoil for learners in Wales after a U-turn which saw A-level students awarded the grades predicted for them by their teachers

The Welsh Government announced the decision on Monday in the wake of mounting criticism after the standardisation process and the much talked about ‘algorithm’ marked down around 42 per cent of A-level grades forecast by educators when results were published last week.

The six North Wales council education cabinet members had earlier published a joint statement stating they had “no confidence” in the system used to calculate the results.





Education secretary Kirsty Williams announced that GCSE results – like A-Level’s will now be based on teacher assessment grades.

She also issued an “unreserved apology” to students for the chaos caused over the past week.

Ms Williams said on Monday: “For our young people, and indeed, everyone in Wales, the last few months have been and continue to be a stressful time. It’s been a time of anguish for people right across the country.

“And I am sorry, that for some of our young people, the results process has made that worse.

“That was not the intention of anyone, not for me, not Qualifications Wales, not the WJEC.

“But it is right, that I apologise directly and unreservedly to our young people. I am truly sorry.”

BTEC students won’t now receive their results today, exam board Pearson announced last night it was recalling all their results for remarking.

The move will affect around 575,000 pupils in the UK and includes 250,000 who received their grades last week.

Jack Sargeant MS has written an open letter to all GCSE and A Level students, he says:

Dear 2020 Cohort,

I am writing to congratulate you on all you have achieved in this incredibly difficult year, I hope you have received the results you wanted. If unfortunately, you didn’t get the grades you are hoping for, please know support is out there.

You’ll no doubt be aware of the changes to the way grades were awarded this year. These are changes I supported and called for because it was the right thing to do and a matter of fairness. The credit for bringing about this change however goes to you. Young people came together and brought about change in an incredibly impressive way.

These are incredibly stressful times and things remain uncertain over covid 19, but it’s really important to stop and reflect on what you have achieved. The future can seem a scary prospect but there’s no need to be anxious, I and many others are here to help if you need us.

Please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you need me and enjoy the next stage of your journey, whatever that may be.

You can contact me at Jack.Sargeant@Senedd.Wales

Best wishes,