Pubs in Wales given green light to reopen from July 13 – but outdoor spaces only

In a further easing of lockdown measures in Wales, the hospitality will be given the green light to re-open for business from July 13 – if cases of coronavirus continue to fall.

The move follows a “rapid review” of the hospitality sector in Wales to look at how the industry can safely be re-opened.

The first phase will see the re-opening of outdoor spaces owned by business and subject to existing licenses – “this is if conditions continue to be favourable and subject to the outcome of next week’s review of the regulations.” The Welsh Government has said.

The Minister for International Relations and Welsh Language Eluned Morgan will set out the phased re-opening plan for bars, cafes, pubs and restaurants at the daily press conference on Thursday.





“The re-opening of indoor services will be considered later, depending on the success of outdoor opening; the ongoing coronavirus situation in Wales and other measures businesses put in place to reduce the risk of transmission, such as pre-booking, table service only, and even the use of apps.” A Welsh Government spokesperson said.

From Saturday, and for the first time in more than 100 days, pubs and restaurants in England will be reopening their doors to customers.

Police in Cheshire are urging people to “act responsibly” as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Superintendent Julie Westgate from Cheshire Police said: “I understand that it’s been a difficult time for everyone, particularly young people, who are keen to go out and socialise with friends.

“I don’t want to spoil the fun and I want everyone to have a good time but please do so safely – it’s essential that everyone continues to remain vigilant and acts responsibly.

“If you are visiting bars and pubs this weekend, drink sensibly, and pre-plan your travel and how you are going to get home.

“The threat of coronavirus has not gone away and while pubs and restaurants are reopening, it is really important to remember that things will not simply go back to normal.

“Social distancing guidelines remain in place, meaning that capacity in all premises will be limited and people will need to plan ahead.”

A dedicated policing operation will be in place across the county and there will be an increased police presence in key areas throughout the weekend.

Supt Westgate added: “Officers will be patrolling key locations and we will be dealing with any incidents of crime and disorder, while our local authority partners will deal with any licensing issues.

“We will continue to use common sense and discretion to determine what is reasonable, with officers engaging, explaining, encouraging and, only as a last resort, enforcing.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people we cannot enforce social distancing and are relying on your good nature to follow the guidance.

“Keep in mind the purpose of the remaining regulations and the national effort and by following the guidance and working together we can all help to protect the NHS and save lives.”