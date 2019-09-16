News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Public views sought as part of review of voting locations in Flintshire

Published: Monday, Sep 16th, 2019
People living in Flintshire are being asked to have their say on potential changes to where they vote.

Flintshire Council has launched a public consultation as part of a review of polling places throughout the county.

The local authority has highlighted a total of four polling stations which could be replaced either as a result of closures or based on issues raised during recent elections.

 

They include Hawkesbury Community Centre and Bistre Methodist Schoolroom in Buckley, St. John The Baptist School in Penymynydd and Shotton Community Centre.

Alternative venues will be sought in each case but the council said it could maintain the status quo if a suitable location can’t be found.

A spokesperson said the aim was to ensure appropriate facilities are available in all 57 electoral divisions in Flintshire.

They said: “This review will look at our polling district boundaries and the polling places/stations within those boundaries.

“Most people still vote in person at a polling station, so the aim is to make sure that you have reasonable facilities to do this, taking into consideration the needs of everyone.

“This document lists the current polling districts and polling places/stations for each of the electoral divisions in Flintshire County Council.

“We have included comments where we are aware of potential problems, for example, where the boundaries aren’t quite right, or polling stations are no longer available, so we need help to identify the best place for future elections

“Your comments and suggestions about any of these issues would be appreciated.”

People can take part in the consultation by writing to Electoral Services, Flintshire County Council, County Hall, Mold, Flintshire, CH7 6NR.

Alternatively you can e-mail register@flintshire.gov.uk

All representations need to be received by 4 October 2019.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

