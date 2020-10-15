Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 15th Oct 2020

Public Health Wales release report linking longstanding illness to unemployment during coronavirus pandemic

Public Health Wales have released a report linking longstanding illness to unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

They suggest the proportion of people suffering from longstanding illnesses could increase by four per cent over the next three years.

This would take the 46 per cent prior to the pandemic to 50 per cent in 2022/23.

The forecast also shows a higher percentage of adults with chronic health conditions such as endocrine and metabolic disorders could increase from almost 8 per cent prior to the pandemic to almost 11 per cent in 2022/23.


Mental health problems are also included and could increase from almost 9 per cent prior to the pandemic to almost 12 per cent in 2022/23.

Dr Mariana Dyakova, Deputy Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Wellbeing at Public Health Wales, said: “The links between unemployment and longstanding illnesses are well established.

“We hope the findings of this report will be used to inform decision-making for the Coronavirus response and recovery, and to mitigate the harmful impacts of unemployment on the health of individuals and communities.”

Rajendra Kadel, Public Health Economist at Public Health Wales, is the lead report author.

He said: “A one per cent fall in employment in working-age people may be associated with about a two per cent increase in chronic health conditions.

“Coronavirus could result in 900,000 more working-age people in the UK developing chronic health conditions due to reduced employment.

“According to our forecast, the increase in the percentage of adults with limiting longstanding illnesses could be greater, compared with adults with any longstanding illnesses, suggesting implications population health and productivity, as well as pressures on health and social care services.”



