Public Health Wales dashboard data shows Flintshire had just 95 coronavirus tests in the last 5-6 days

Figures released this afternoon sadly say 18 further deaths have been reported of people who had tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the number of deaths in Wales to 369 people.

Public Health Wales also issued their regular note, “Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales. The single most important action we can all take in fighting Coronavirus is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, and save lives.”

The daily updates also include the number of confirmed cases, with today’s update stating: “367 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,297, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.”

Confirmed cases are formalised by testing, with new data released this week on the location and results of that testing, all via a new ‘dashboard’ system the public can view here.

Public Health Wales has locked the data to stop CSV or raw data output, with images / PDF or powerpoint the only options.

Below is an image grab showing the data position at the start of the week, taken as the dashboard was launched on Monday.

The first set of data on the dashboard gave a cumulative view, with some elements updated 7am on Monday and some for lunchtime on the Monday, so the overall time period does not specifically run from midnight to midnight for a day view.

Below is the update numbers for today, Sunday, that shows the data correct as of 1pm yesterday, with the North Wales total tests at 1,803 an increase of just 483 in the past 5-6 days.

Flintshire saw 95 extra tests since the start of the data release on Monday, around 16 tests a day.

There are new columns and relabelling that includes ‘cases per 100k population’, and ‘testing per 100k population’.

The data indicates the following testing increases, and a tests-per-day view based on 6 days:

Anglesey saw 41 extra tests since the start of the data release on Monday, around 7 tests a day.

Conwy saw 78 extra tests since the start of the data release on Monday, around 13 tests a day.

Denbighshire saw 106 extra tests since the start of the data release on Monday, around 18 tests a day.

Gwynedd saw 67 extra tests since the start of the data release on Monday, around 11 tests a day.

Wrexham saw 101 extra tests since the start of the data release on Monday, around 16 tests a day.

Andrew Goodall , Chief Executive of NHS Wales said on Thursday community transmission has been ‘much more visible’ in the South East of Wales, an area that the First Minister last week said had seen testing taking place ‘more vigorously and more widely’.

You can view the Public Health Wales dashboard data here.