Public fields in Flintshire to be protected for community use as part of World War One centenary

Public spaces could be protected for community use as part of plans to mark the centenary of the First World War.

The proposed sites are the green opposite Croes Atti School in Flint, the memorial garden in Holywell, Leeswood Memorial Garden and Willows Park in Hope.

All of them could be subject to a legally binding agreement to provide a legacy for future generations.

It forms part of the Centenary Fields initiative from Fields in Trust, which is being run in partnership with the Royal British Legion, to protect and preserve open spaces that have some significance to World War One.

The programme is one of a range of schemes to commemorate the centenary of the end of WW1 in honour of those who lost their lives

Flintshire Council’s cabinet will be asked to agree to submitting an application to Fields in Trust to dedicate the four sites next week.

Cllr Andrew Dunbobbin, the authority’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “A legal deed of dedication between Flintshire County Council and Fields in Trust will mean those sites designated as Centenary Fields will be protected in perpetuity, providing a legacy for future generations.

“Designating sites as Centenary Fields will reinforce the council’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant and safeguard green spaces for the benefit of the local community.

“This submission follows a recent successful application by Buckley Town Council to have Coronation Gardens designated a Centenary Field.”

The cabinet will also be asked to authorise a deed of dedication being signed on its behalf with Fields in Trust if the applications are successful, along with a series of events being held to mark the occasion.

The final date for applications to be submitted is November 11.

All deeds of dedication must be completed by May 2019.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.