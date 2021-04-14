Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 14th Apr 2021

Updated: Wed 14th Apr

Public encouraged to have say on long term plans for woodlands within Vale of Llangollen and wider Dee Valley

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Those who enjoy visiting woodlands in the Vale of Llangollen and the wider Dee Valley are invited to have their say on how the woodlands are managed for the future.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) – who manages the Welsh Government Woodland Estate across Wales – has developed a 25-year management plan in order to improve their biodiversity and long-term resilience to climate change, so that future generations will also be able to enjoy the benefits they provide.

The Llangollen Forest Resources Plan (FRP) consists of seven different forest blocks; Corwen, Cynwyd, Carrog, Nantyr (Ceiriog forest), Coed Foel, Craig-y-Dduallt and Halton Wood, which are located in the Dee and Ceiriog Valleys.

These woodlands collectively have a total area of 1,400 ha and have a mixture of conifer and broadleaved tree species.


The plan sets out long term objectives and proposals for the future management of the woodlands and the trees within them.

This week NRW published the plan as it begins a public consultation to give people an opportunity to feedback on the proposals.

The consultation will be open until 9 May 2021. People can read the plans in detail and leave feedback via NRW’s online consultation.

Aidan Cooke, Senior Forest Operations Officer from NRW said: “Our forests offer so many benefits to the natural world and to our communities. They help us in the fight against climate and nature emergencies, provide good quality timber for us to use, and wonderful places for us all to spend time in and enjoy.

“Over the last year during the pandemic, these spaces have been more important than ever, providing much needed opportunities for exercise, for family time and for moments of calm.

“We know how valued our woodlands are, and we want to make sure the people who use them have the opportunity to feedback on the plans. This will help us to ensure these areas can continue to meet the needs of the local communities for years to come.”

The consultation will be open until 9 May 2021. People can read the plans in detail and leave feedback via NRW’s online consultation.

Anyone wishing to participate but unable to view the proposal on NRW’s online consultation can contact 03000 65 3000 and request a hard copy.

Residents who wish to send feedback by post can send it to:

Aidan Cooke

Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru / Natural Resources Wales

Clawdd Newydd

Rhuthun

Sir Ddinbych

LL15 2NL

All feedback and questions will need to be returned by 9 May 2021 at the latest.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

People in Wales who cannot work from home are being encouraged to use self testing kits

News

Vaccine: Over-16s living with adults with weakened immune systems to be prioritised

News

Cheshire based developer lodges plans to build 130 ‘dwellings’ alongside A494 in Ewloe

News

Police walking on the wild side after copping top eco award

News

Road safety operation to educate drivers and riders taking place in Saughall today

News

Search is on to find Flintshire’s climate change business heroes

News

Airbus’ Beluga super-transporter makes first flight from Broughton using fuel made partly from cooking oil

News

Chester Storyhouse’s Moonlight Flicks returns this summer with the largest open-air season of cinema to date

News

Sunken vessel discovered off North Wales coast confirmed as missing fishing boat the Nicola Faith

News





Read 421,881 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X