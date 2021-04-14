Public encouraged to have say on long term plans for woodlands within Vale of Llangollen and wider Dee Valley

Those who enjoy visiting woodlands in the Vale of Llangollen and the wider Dee Valley are invited to have their say on how the woodlands are managed for the future.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) – who manages the Welsh Government Woodland Estate across Wales – has developed a 25-year management plan in order to improve their biodiversity and long-term resilience to climate change, so that future generations will also be able to enjoy the benefits they provide.

The Llangollen Forest Resources Plan (FRP) consists of seven different forest blocks; Corwen, Cynwyd, Carrog, Nantyr (Ceiriog forest), Coed Foel, Craig-y-Dduallt and Halton Wood, which are located in the Dee and Ceiriog Valleys.

These woodlands collectively have a total area of 1,400 ha and have a mixture of conifer and broadleaved tree species.





The plan sets out long term objectives and proposals for the future management of the woodlands and the trees within them.

This week NRW published the plan as it begins a public consultation to give people an opportunity to feedback on the proposals.

The consultation will be open until 9 May 2021. People can read the plans in detail and leave feedback via NRW’s online consultation.

Aidan Cooke, Senior Forest Operations Officer from NRW said: “Our forests offer so many benefits to the natural world and to our communities. They help us in the fight against climate and nature emergencies, provide good quality timber for us to use, and wonderful places for us all to spend time in and enjoy.

“Over the last year during the pandemic, these spaces have been more important than ever, providing much needed opportunities for exercise, for family time and for moments of calm.

“We know how valued our woodlands are, and we want to make sure the people who use them have the opportunity to feedback on the plans. This will help us to ensure these areas can continue to meet the needs of the local communities for years to come.”

Anyone wishing to participate but unable to view the proposal on NRW’s online consultation can contact 03000 65 3000 and request a hard copy.

Residents who wish to send feedback by post can send it to:

Aidan Cooke

Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru / Natural Resources Wales

Clawdd Newydd

Rhuthun

Sir Ddinbych

LL15 2NL

All feedback and questions will need to be returned by 9 May 2021 at the latest.