Public asked to avoid visiting Wrexham Maelor Hospital A&E “unless it is necessary” due to rise on Covid cases

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has asked people to avoid visiting the Wrexham Maelor Hospital Emergency Department unless it is necessary.

The health board is also ‘actively encouraging’ patients, the public and staff to wear face coverings or masks in public areas of all of its sites which includes Deeside hospital.

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said:

“Although the number of cases of COVID-19 in North Wales is currently low, over the past couple of weeks, there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Wrexham area.





“We ask that people continue to avoid coming into our hospitals with any COVID-19 symptoms and avoid visiting the Wrexham Maelor Hospital Emergency Department unless it is necessary.

We are now actively encouraging patients, the public and staff to wear face coverings or masks in public areas of all Health Board sites.

More information about this will follow in the coming days.

The ongoing official advice to ‘Keep Wales Safe’ is:

always observe social distancing

wash your hands regularly

if you meet another household, outside your extended household, stay outdoors

work from home if you can

And, stay at home if you or anyone in your extended household has symptoms.

Further information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

Anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting www.gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111.

111 lines can be busy, but Public Health Wales say you will get through after a wait.