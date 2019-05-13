Proposals to turn listed Holywell bank into apartments receive the go ahead

Proposals to transform a listed town centre bank into six new apartments have received the go-ahead. An application was submitted for the former NatWest building on Holywell High Street in November.

The bank, which was originally built in the mid-19th century, closed in May 2017 as the national company claimed an increasing number of customers were turning to internet and telephone banking.

It was later put on the market with the firm seeking offers in the region of £75,000 for the 4,000 sq ft property.

Flintshire Council has now given its backing for plans by the new owners of the building to create living space.

In documents submitted alongside their application, they claimed it would help to regenerate the town.

They said: “The former National Westminster Bank premises reflect the prosperity of the town in the early 19th century as an industrial town and a trading/pilgrimage centre.

“The bank was re-modelled in the mid-19th century as a banking hall of an imposing scale.

“The bank building has been vacant and for sale for over a year and although the outer shell of the structure is currently in good condition, an extended further period of vacancy would place the listed building at risk of deterioration.

“The proposal is to convert all the floors of the existing building into six self-contained apartments, each having a single or two bedrooms.

“The proposal will enhance a designated historic building and will assist in the regeneration and revitalisation of this part of Holywell Conservation Area.”

Two apartments will now be created on each floor of the building after the plans were approved by council officers using delegated powers.

A new lobby area will also be built on the ground floor, along with a staircase linking it to the first floor.

A mobile service was set up in the bank’s place following its closure, which visits the town once a week.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).