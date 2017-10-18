Problems on the trains between Wrexham, Shotton and Bidston due to a fallen tree

Train services between Wrexham, Shotton and Bidston have been disrupted this afternoon due to a fallen tree on the track.

Coaches are replacing trains between Wrexham and Shotton according to Arriva Trains Wales website though passengers are also waiting for coaches at Bidston:

The latest update on the website says:

’16:35 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 17:36 will be terminated at Shotton High Level.

It will no longer call at Hawarden, Buckley, Penyffordd, Hope Flintshire, Caergwrle, Cefn-Y-Bedd, Gwersyllt, Wrexham General and Wrexham Central.’

For the latest information: journeycheck.com/arrivatrainswales

Arriva Trains Wales also say:

“Following damage caused by challenging weather conditions, several of our trains require essential maintenance. We are working around the clock to get them back into service as soon as possible. However, as a result we have needed to amend some services.

This means that services are subject to cancellations, and will be formed with fewer carriages.

We will be doing our best to get our services back to normal as soon as possible and we thank passengers for their patience and ask that they check their journeys before travelling. www.arrivatrains.wales/check”