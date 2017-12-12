Problems on the trains between Shotton and Bidston due to fault with signalling system

Train services between Shotton and Bidston have been hit this afternoon due to a problem with signalling equipment.
Coaches are replacing trains between the two stations according to Arriva Trains Wales.
Arriva Trains Wales website says:
‘The 14:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 15:30 will be terminated at Shotton High Level.
It will no longer call at Neston, Heswall, Upton and Bidston.’
‘The 4:32 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 15:32 will be started from Shotton High Level.
It will no longer call at Bidston, Upton, Heswall and Neston.’
‘This is due to a fault with the signalling system.’