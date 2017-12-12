Problems on the trains between Shotton and Bidston due to fault with signalling system

December 12th, 2017 News, Transport

Problems on the trains between Shotton and Bidston due to fault with signalling system

Train services between Shotton and Bidston have been hit this afternoon due to a problem with signalling equipment.

Coaches are replacing trains between the two stations according to Arriva Trains Wales.

Arriva Trains Wales website says:

‘The 14:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 15:30 will be terminated at Shotton High Level.
It will no longer call at Neston, Heswall, Upton and Bidston.’

 

‘The 4:32 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 15:32 will be started from Shotton High Level.
It will no longer call at Bidston, Upton, Heswall and Neston.’

‘This is due to a fault with the signalling system.’

Road transport has been brought in to replace coaches between Shotton and Bidston in both directions.
‘If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation more information visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/contactus

Latest News

© Deeside.com