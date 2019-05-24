Prime Minister Theresa May announces departure date

Theresa May has said she will be stepping down as leader of the Conservative party, and therefore Prime Minister.

May will formally resign on Friday 7th June, and is thought she will stay in office until the process of electing or appointing a new leader is concluded.

A statement was given in Downing Street just after 10am after a meeting with 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady.

A new Conservative Party leader, and likely Prime Minister, could be in place by the end of June or July depending on how the process evolves.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Paul Davies AM, has commented following the Prime Minister Theresa May announcing her departure. He said:

“On behalf of the Welsh Conservatives I would like to thank the Prime Minister for her dedication and commitment to Wales over her many years in politics.

“It is a tremendous achievement to be the country’s second female Prime Minister, who stepped into the job at a difficult time.

“The Party must now come together and deliver the Brexit that people voted for.”More via Sky News live video feed: