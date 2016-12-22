AM praises Deeside constituents for bumper food bank donations

Deeside AM Carl Sargeant has praised the generosity of constituents who have donated to Flintshire Foodbank throughout the year and especially in the run up to Christmas.

Carl’s office accepts donations to the foodbank Monday to Friday 10am-4pm for donors who are unable to get to the foodbanks during their set opening hours.

In the last week two regular donors have dropped off bumper gifts of food to help people who may be struggling over Christmas and Mr Sargeant’s staff will deliver the gifts to Connah’s Quay foodbank on Friday.

“I’m so grateful to our neighbours who give to Flintshire Foodbank regularly,” said Mr Sargeant.

“It’s so generous of them and really will be appreciated, especially at this time of year, which despite being special, isn’t an easy one for everyone.

“People who use foodbanks are people just like us who have had an unexpected bill while being on a low income, have suffered changes or delays to their benefits or have been made redundant and have to choose between heating and food.

“I’d like to give my thanks and Christmas wishes to those who donated and to the wonderful volunteers at Flintshire Foodbank who give so much of their time each week to help.”

Flintshire Foodbank runs six sites in the county feeding about 500 people a month. Food bank umbrella organisation the Trussell Trust says the added expenses of heating homes in winter and paying for Christmas sees a spike in demand on food banks in December and January.

Flintshire Foodbank is always grateful for UHT or powdered milk, sugar, fruit juice cartons, tinned soup, tinned puddings, tinned fruit, tinned vegetables, tinned meat, fish and ready meals, instant mash potato, jam, biscuits, rice, pasta, cereals and toiletries.