Electricity back on following earlier powercut in Queensferry

Update at 6.10pm – Scottish Power say the problem has been resolved and all power is back on.

Traffic lights at the busy Queensferry/Asda junction are currently out and houses in the area are without electricity following a powercut.

Scottish Power who supplies electricity in the CH5 postcode area say they have engineers “on site” who are currently carrying out investigations on the network to locate the cause of the fault

Scottish Power say the power outage is affecting a “large number of properties in the local area.”

They expect power to be restored by 7:15pm .

There are also reports of issues with Broadband connections: Sky tweeted: “Cheshire & Flintshire. We’re aware that customers may be having difficulty going online or making calls.”