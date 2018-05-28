independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Electricity back on following earlier powercut in Queensferry

Published: Monday, May 28th, 2018
Share:

Update at 6.10pm – Scottish Power say the problem has been resolved and all power is back on. 

Traffic lights at the busy Queensferry/Asda junction are currently out and houses in the area are without electricity following a powercut.

Scottish Power who supplies electricity in the CH5 postcode area say they have engineers “on site” who are currently carrying out investigations on the network to locate the cause of the fault

Scottish Power say the power outage is affecting a “large number of properties in the local area.”

They expect power to be restored by 7:15pm .

There are also reports of issues with Broadband connections: Sky tweeted: “Cheshire & Flintshire. We’re aware that customers may be having difficulty going online or making calls.”

LATEST NEWS:

M53 closed ‘through the night’ due to a serious accident

Average speed cameras on the A55 at Rhuallt Hill set to be activated this week

Headteacher thrilled as schools first Estyn inspection rates it ‘good’ in all areas

Hundreds expected to protest outside Deeside construction site this week

Met Office extends weather warning to ‘Amber’ for Flintshire with thunderstorms and torrential rain expected

Two teenagers taken to hospital after trying to recover a football from the sea in Rhyl

UPDATED Met Office issues ‘Amber’ weather warning for heavy rain in Flintshire

Award winning Flint firm showing signs of growth

Westminster reception for Coleg Cambria WorldSkills squad

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn