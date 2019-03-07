News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Power outage hits parts of Holywell – due to cable network fault

Published: Thursday, Mar 7th, 2019
A power outage is affecting a small area of Holywell this evening.

SP Energy say “There is a unplanned power cut in the CH8 postcode area of Holywell.

“This has been caused by a fault on our electrical cable network and is affecting properties in Greenfield and surrounding areas.

“Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely and our emergency response team are on their way to site to investigate and repair the fault.”

“We expect power to be back on by 10:45PM”

In a bizarre twist to what appears to be a relatively straightforward power outage incident there are multiple rumours are being spread and exaggerated by people on Facebook as to why the power outage occurred, with some circulating claims of plane, helicopter and drone crashes ‘into a power station’. Others are linking an earlier power outage on the north Wales coast main line to this evenings separate incident.

