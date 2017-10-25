Poundworld issues urgent recall notice due to safety fears over Halloween masks

Poundworld has issued an urgent recall notice due to safety fears over a range of Halloween masks and novelty hands.

The budget chain has pulled two items from their shelves – the Children’s Hair Raising mask and Children’s Hair Raising Hands.

Anyone who has bought the products is advised to return them immediately for a full refund after they were found to be potentially dangerous.

Poundworld said the masks and gloves have been recalled due to “potential safety issue”.

Although the company have not been specific over the nature of the recall North Wales Fire and Rescue service published the notice on their social media accounts suggesting there are concerns around fire safety.

The product numbers are:

– Children’s Hair Raising Mask – Barcode: 5050577484883

– Children’s Hair Raising Hands – Barcode: 5050577490808

Poundworld say:

‘Customer safety and satisfaction are of paramount importance to us therefore we have issued this product recall.

What should I do if I have purchased one of these items?

Please stop using the product immediately and return the item to any Poundworld or Poundworld Plus store – our stores will issue you with a refund or exchange.

If you have purchased this product for anyone else then please inform him or her of this recall and they can also return the product as above.

No other Poundworld product is affected by this notice – we apologise sincerely for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their co-operation.’