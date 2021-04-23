Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 23rd Apr 2021

Poundland reveals plans to open new store at former Mold Co-op site

Budget retailer Poundland has revealed plans to open a new store in Mold.View Post

The company is set to open up in the former Co-op store in the town centre, which forms part of the Ambrose Lloyd Centre.

It follows a planning application being submitted to Flintshire Council seeking permission to install illuminated signs for the new store.

The Co-op store, which covers approximately 20,000 square feet, closed its doors for the final time in September 2018 after what the company described as a “difficult decision”.


Announcing the new opening, a spokesman for Poundland said: “Poundland is looking forward to opening a new store in the Ambrose Lloyd Centre in Mold.

“We’ll be offering shoppers our amazing value with an extensive range of everyday items, plus our PEP&CO family fashion and chilled and frozen food.

“We’ll announce more details in the next few weeks.”

The development follows permission being granted earlier this month to turn the first floor of the property into apartments.

Approval for nine flats was given by planning officers with the former offices on Wrexham Street having stood empty for a number of years.

London and Cambridge Properties Limited said the scheme would deliver improvements to the area.

The new Poundland store will be based next to the largest car park in Mold which has 450 spaces.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



