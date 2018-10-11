Potholes could take longer to repair in Flintshire under new plans

Potholes in Flintshire could take longer to repair under a council’s new plans.

Flintshire Council has set out revised proposals which would mean fixes to road defects assessed as having a ‘significant impact’ on motorists will take an extra two days to carry out.

All potholes in the county are given a coding of red, amber or green.

Roads with potholes deeper than 40mm, classed as amber, previously had a target time of up to three days to repair, but under the new policy this would be extended to five.

However, where the damage has the potential to cause a serious injury or accident and is coded as red, it will still require an immediate response to make it safe.

Meanwhile, low risk or green defects measuring less than 40mm will continue to be monitored at regular intervals.

A report by the authority’s chief officer for streetscene said the changes were being introduced to match the council’s available resources.

Steve Jones said: “Flintshire County Council receive numerous claims from highway users following trips, falls or personnel loss/damage to property on the public highway.

“This reviewed policy will ensure the highway network is in a fit for purpose and safe condition also providing the council with a defence against any claims it may receive.

“This review has also led to the response times being reviewed and amended, in line with the risk-based approach, to reflect of the overall condition of the carriageway network, which are currently the top ranking in Wales.

“It also takes into account the current and anticipated demand against the available resources and priorities for Flintshire County Council.”

It has previously been revealed that there is a repair backlog of £40m on Flintshire’s roads, with £2.7m required just to keep them in their current condition.

Most major routes in the county are inspected on a monthly basis by streetscene staff, driving slowly in their vehicles to check the condition of the road.

The report also sets out how inspections are carried out on pavements, cycle paths and car parks.

Mr Jones added: “Safety inspections are an important means of keeping the highway safe for the travelling public.

“They are also vitally important in court cases for providing evidence that Flintshire County Council takes a responsible attitude to its duties as a highway authority.

“If a member of the public has an accident which can be attributed to the condition of a section of highway, then the highway authority is liable to pay damages unless it can prove that it has taken reasonable care to keep the highway safe.

“The number of claims must be controlled as these have an impact on the highway maintenance budgets.”

The proposals will be discussed by the authority’s environment scrutiny committee next Tuesday, October 16.



By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.