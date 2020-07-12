Popular business programme will be free to north east Wales firms for 12 months

Companies can save thousands of pounds on leadership and management training with the 20Twenty Business Growth Programme.

The project will be delivering its Level 7 and Level 4 courses on a fully-funded basis over the next 12 months.

Both levels are accredited by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) and those that opt for the Level 7 will also achieve a Postgraduate Certificate in Leadership – unique to 20Twenty.

Bangor University delivers the 20Twenty programme in north east Wales in collaboration with Cardiff Metropolitan University, which delivers it in South Wales.





Supported by the European Social Fund (ESF) through Welsh Government, the programmes will take place virtually from this autumn until it is safe for cohorts to meet and attend masterclasses physically, with social distancing measures in place.

Targeting SMEs in Flintshire, Wrexham and north Powys, the CMI Level 7 qualification would usually cost £7000, and the CMI Level 4 up to £4000.

“It is a huge saving for north east Wales businesses and has already been well-received,” said Jackie Whittaker, 20Twenty Business Development Manager.

“We have been successfully delivering the programmes online in past months and in many ways it has been a very positive process”.

“The social and support side of 20Twenty has always been one of its biggest selling points, and we are looking forward to bringing everyone back together as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The CMI Level 7 programme is aimed at directors and senior managers, with strategy, growth, and future-proofing business among the pivotal themes.

Level 4 is a platform for middle-management and those looking to develop their leadership skills within an organisation.

Gwenllian Owen, Senior Programme Manager for the 20Twenty programme, says the De Minimis funding came at an ideal time for those interested in personal and professional development.

“Given the challenges all sectors have faced in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, any new skills, guidance and support in helping companies grow are to be welcomed,” said Gwenllian.

“We have a range of incredible speakers from different arenas and those on Level 7 will also be designated a personal executive coach.

“This is an amazing opportunity to join one of our popular leadership programmes and it’s fully-funded, so please get in touch.”

Among those to have benefited from the 20Twenty Business Growth Programme is Alison Stace, Managing Director of Allington Hughes Law in Wrexham.

Alison paid tribute to the team behind the flagship initiative and revealed her firm – which also has branches in Chester and Llanrwst – increased its workforce and enjoyed its “best ever” year after she attended.

“It definitely had an impact on my leadership style and helped me learn lots of new techniques which I use every day,” said Alison.

“20Twenty gave me the tools to do the job better, it’s helped me to develop new strategies and techniques. It helps you to become more financially resilient and there is access to coaching and mentoring that was incredibly valuable.”

For more information and to register for one of the programmes, visit www.20twentybusinessgrowth.com.

Alternatively, call 01248 382569 or email j.whittaker@bangor.ac.uk.