Police working with Coleg Cambria to disrupt groups following reports of ASB and drug use

Officers from North Flintshire Police have said they are working with Coleg Cambria Deeside to disrupt groups of people following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-taking near the college.

Groups have been congregating near the footpath on Golftyn Lane prompting complaints.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said:

“NWP and Coleg Cambria Deeside are working in partnership to disrupt groups that are congregating on the footpath off Golftyn Lane, Connahs Quay.”





“We’ve received reports of ASB and drug use in the area [photographed above.]”

“Please be mindful of the residents that live nearby and be aware that regular patrols and stop searches will be carried out.”