Police warning to parents after stranger approached child in Mold

Published: Friday, Feb 22nd, 2019
Police have issued a warning to parents after a man allegedly approached a child in Mold.

Officers have urged people in living near Hawthrone Avenue in Mold to make sure they know where their children are at all times when playing.

A man who, police believe was driving a silver car, possibly a Vauxhall Astra approached a 12-year-old child on Thursday evening.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said:

“There was an incident yesterday evening in which a 12-year-old child was allegedly approached by a male in a silver car (possibly a VAUXHALL ASTRA) in the area of HAWTHORN AVENUE, MOLD. 

We urge parents to make sure they know where their children are at all times when playing, re-iterate to them the importance of keeping themselves safe and not talking to strangers and if anyone would like to share any further information please contact NWP on 101 using reference: X024540.”

