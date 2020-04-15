Police warning to key workers following reports ‘scum bag’ drug dealers are stealing uniforms

Police have issued a warning for shop workers and other key workers to beware following reports ‘scum bag’ drug dealers are stealing uniforms in a bid to disguise themselves from officers.

No details of specific incidents or locations have been shared by North Wales Police but the forces’ Eastern Community Safety Team send us an update on social media stating:

“Shop workers / Key Workers Beware Scum bag drug dealers are stealing uniforms so that when they are stopped by police they identify as a key worker.

Take care with your uniforms and report anything suspicious on 101.

Thank you for your brilliant work”