Police warning Penyffordd residents over a suspicious vehicle seen in the area

Officers from South Flintshire local policing team are warning residents in Penyffordd to be vigilant after several reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Police released CCTV of the vehicle in a bid to track it down.

Officers say;

“The vehicle and occupants so far haven’t been stopped but we do have this CCTV which was taken from Oatlands Way,Penymynydd.”

The video also shows two male occupants from the vehicle who police say have been seen on a number of nights in the same car

Police weren’t able to get the car registration number, if you’ve seen anything suspicious officers are asking you to call them on 101.

