Police warning over suspicious car in the Broughton area on Friday evening

South Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team have issued a warning this evening about a suspicious car seen in the Broughton area.

The warning comes following a spate of thefts from cars in Flintshire and Wrexham.

In an update on social media just before 10pm a police spokesperson said:

“We’ve received a report of a suspicious vehicle this evening in Broughton, namely a Silver 3 series BMW possible 02 plate. Due to the increase in Thefts in the area please make contact on 101 if you see anything similar or anything suspicious.”

Motorists are being urged not to leave any valuable items on display in their vehicles following more than 19 thefts from cars and vans in Flintshire and Wrexham in the last seven days.

In most incidents windows were smashed and mobile phones were stolen as well as tools and other valuables.

Thieves targeted vehicles at several addresses in Ewloe and Penyffordd.

Vehicles have also been targeted in Bryn Offa, Hightown and Caia Park areas of Wrexham town and Gresford, Rhos and Brymbo in surrounding villages.

Eastern Community Safety Sergeant Ali Sharp said;

“It is so easy not to become a victim of this type of crime. Don’t leave phones or other items on view in your vehicle. Lock them away, or better still, remove them from the vehicle when you park. “We will be carrying out extra patrols in these areas, but please don’t make it easy for the thieves, remove your handbags, wallets, phones, CDs and tools and lock your vehicle.”

If you see people acting suspiciously around vehicles or residential addresses call the police on 101 or use the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

Phone 999 in an emergency.