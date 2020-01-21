Police warning over ‘convincing’ forecourt scam targeting North Wales petrol stations

North Wales Police are advising petrol station owners and employees following recent fraud offences, with taxi companies and petrol station staff asked to be aware.

Offenders or a sole offender are purporting to be area managers of franchises, and convincingly asking employees to send pump meter printouts to management via a mobile phone number.

The offenders acting convincingly will then request for stock details, and request that the stock be transferred to other branches. The callers are then utilising local taxi companies to transport the stock

A petrol station in Holyhead was targeted over the weekend in this manner, and a forecourt in the Wrexham is recently believed to also have been a victim to the scam.

Area Support Sergeant for Anglesey, Ian Roberts said “This is clearly a well organised scam that targeted a local business.

“Financially, the loss is considerable to the victim and we are urging other retailers to be aware of any suspicious calls.

“I would encourage forecourt staff to challenge any suspicious calls, and if needed to call representatives back on authorised telephone numbers.

“If persons attend forecourts and assert they are management, suitable identification checks should be carried out.

“Additionally, taxi and courier companies should be aware if a request to transport goods from petrol stations is received.”

Anyone with information please contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.