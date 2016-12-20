Police are warning delivery drivers to be vigilant after two vans were stolen yesterday

Police are warning delivery drivers to be vigilant following the theft of two delivery vans in the area yesterday.

A Hertz Rental Volkswagen Crafter van was stolen from outside an address in Overlea Drive at 2.54pm.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was spotted flying low over Deeside for over an hour following the theft.

Police helicopter doing a few low circuits of Aston and Higher Shotton currently… pic.twitter.com/pKe8EIlsu0 — Deeside.com (@DeesideDotCom) December 19, 2016

One report on social media suggests the occupants of a dark coloured Audi may have been involved in the van theft in Hawarden.

Another van was taken Penycae yesterday.

Sgt Sue Richards from North Wales Police tweeted a warning saying:

“Delivery Drivers beware, 2 vans stolen from #Penycae and #Hawarden yesterday. Don’t leave keys in ignition & engine running.”

Anyone who saw anything or has any information on either of the thefts is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting; Hawarden U190082 / Penycae U189971

You can alo call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111