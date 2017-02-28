Police warn hair salons about possible GHD scam

ysislorenna.com

Police are advising hairdressers and salons not to divulge information about GHD brand hair products.

The warning comes after a number of hairdressers and salons within the Denbigh, Ruthin and Rhuddlan areas reported receiving phone calls from a man inquiring about GHD products.

The male, who is described as having a Liverpool accent, has requested information about stock levels and online purchases of products from the various stores.

Sgt Beth Jones said:

“We are warning people that this may be a scam and advising staff not to divulge any information and refuse any online purchases to unknown persons.”

If you have received enquiries from a suspicious sounding male about GHD products and can provide any information please contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V024863.

Alternatively, contact the web chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.