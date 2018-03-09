Police want your help locating a vehicle which could be fitted with either of these stolen number plates

Police are asking the public for help in locating a vehicle which they believe was used by a gang of suspected thieves and has false number plates fitted.

Officers from South Flintshire policing team received a call on Wednesday evening, March 7 from ‘an eagle eyed witness’ in the Ewloe who saw a suspicious vehicle and took down its registration number.

Police carried out a search for the vehicle and at around 5am on the Thursday morning four suspects from the Leicestershire area were located by officers and arrested in a hotel outside of Mold.

It’s alleged the four men stole a Black BMW X5 from an address in Leicester on the Wednesday morning before setting off for Flintshire, the 4×4 was then fitted with false number plates – registration YH58 ZWJ.

Following the arrests police say they found a quantity of stolen property both in the hotel room and the BMW X5.

Officers started to receive a number of reports from Caergwrle, Pentre Halkyn, Holywell, St Asaph, Denbigh, Trefnant and Llandyrnog that vans had been broken into and tools stolen.

The gang appeared in court today and have been bailed pending further enquires.

Police are now looking for a second vehicle which they believe to be still in the area and will also be fitted will false number plates, a spokesperson for South Flintshire Policing team said;

“It would appear that the offenders have been changing over number plates and have stolen the number plates from Halkyn and St Asaph.

We haven’t recovered all of the stolen property and believe that another vehicle could be parked unattended containing the rest of the stolen property.

The stolen number plates are DG08 LXB and MA58 TYP are vehicles displaying these plates parked near your house?

Where you out and about on the 7th and 8th March and see anything suspicious with Males changing number plates?”

If you can help police call 101 quoting – W028836