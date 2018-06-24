Police want to speak to this man who is likely to be ‘hiding‘ somewhere in Flintshire

North Flintshire Police team have launched an appeal for help in locating a man who they want to talk to about an alleged hit and run and assault of a female police officer.

In an update on social media, a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police team said:

“This is Lee Michael HARMES.

He is currently wanted by police in connection with a hit and run and an assault on one of our female officers.

He is likely to be hiding somewhere in Flintshire. Please help us find him and call 999 if you see him.”