Police want person who found mobile phone of missing Connah’s Quay man to get in contact

Further update from North Wales Police re missing Connah’s Quay man Darren Thornley – They say his phone was found on Dock Rd and taken to Quay Food & Wine – slight change from previous update.

(We have been made aware that Darren’s surname is Thorley, not Thornely as per police updates)

#missing # ConnahsQuay further to our earlier post about Darren Thornley – his phone was found by a member of public last night on DOCK ROAD & taken to Quay Food & Wine. If that was you, can you call us on 101 to confirm the precise location it was located,quote ITRACE 35509. pic.twitter.com/DaOoNGVrg5 — North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) November 21, 2020

Previous report: Police searching for a man who went missing from Connah’s Quay on Friday would like the person who found his mobile phone to get in contact with them.

Darren Thornley, 21, was last seen in Connah’s Quay at 3pm on Friday 20th November.

Police say he was wearing black jogging bottoms and a black waterproof coat.

In a further update this afternoon, North Wales Police said Darren’s phone was found by a member of public last night outside Quay Food & Wine.

“If that person was you, can you please call us on 101 to confirm the precise location it was located & quote ITRACE 35509.”