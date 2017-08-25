Police want help locating man who “Doesn’t seem to like us very much”

North Flintshire Police have appealed to the people of Deeside to help locate Billy Perks – adding ‘Bill does not seem to like us very much’!

Police have directed the appeal to residents of Deeside, saying: “The gentleman in the picture is called Billy Perks, he is 27 years old and currently wanted by Police to be returned to Prison.

“Billy doesn’t seem to like us very much ( we don’t know why ) as he won’t return our calls and is doing his best to avoid us.

Police would like any information called through to 101 quoting ref V129157, or you can send them a private message via Facebook, they add: “As always, any information is treated confidentially.”