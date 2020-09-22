Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Sep 2020

Updated: Tue 22nd Sep

Police use stinger to bring 100mph pursuit to an end in Flintshire after reports lead stolen from Bangor Uni

Police in Flintshire had to use stinger device to stop a car involved in a chase which reached speeds of 100mph on the A55 last night.

Two men are in custody after reports lead had been stolen from Bangor University on Monday night.

Officers were alerted at 10.30pm by security at Bangor University’s Ffriddoedd Road site that lead had been stolen and suspects had made off in a vehicle.

Details of the vehicle were given and staff from the North Wales Police Control Room got to work to trace the car.


A road policing spokesperson said: “Despite the partial registration they traced a Vauxhall Zafira heading out of Bangor on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 and officers from the Roads Policing Unit were dispatched.

The car was still being traced and officers, who were waiting in St Asaph, signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it failed to do so exceeding speeds of 100mph, and a pursuit was authorised.”

Officers from the Eastern Roads Policing Unit and the Intercept Team were dispatched and used stinger device – a spike strip which punctures tyres – near Northop.

The Zafira then slowed down, and came off the A55 at Buckley.

“The vehicle came to a stop and the driver was arrested. Despite the passenger making off on foot, he was found hiding in a nearby garden.

A quantity of lead was also recovered from the vehicle.

Both men – aged 36 and 58 and who are from the Manchester area, were arrested and taken to police custody where they currently remain.” Police said.



