Police urge motorcyclists to “stay safe” after six collisions in north Wales on the weekend

Motorcyclists are being urged to stay safe if they are making the most of the good weather following several collisions over the weekend.

Between Friday night and Sunday afternoon North Wales Police dealt with six collisions involving motorcycles across the region.

On Friday evening a pillion passenger was left with serious life changing injuries after falling off a motorcycle on Green Lane in Shotton.

The 33-year-old was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.





Just before 2pm on Saturday, September 19th officers were called to a report of a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the A496 near Blaenau Ffestiniog. The 58-year-old rider was airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious arm injuries.

Shortly after 2pm on Sunday 20 September officers dealt with a serious two-vehicle collision on the A4212 Fron Goch near Bala, which involved a motorcycle and a van.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers also dealt with two single-vehicle collisions involving motorcycles near Llangollen Golf Club and in Abergele. And another motorcyclist was seriously injured following a single-vehicle collision on the A5 near Betws-y-Coed.

Superintendent Jane Banham, Head of the Roads Policing Unit, North Wales Police said: “We tend to see a spike in serious injury collisions involving motorbikes, especially on fine weekends, and sadly officers have recently dealt with several collisions which all involved motorcycles.

“This of course is concerning, but at the moment it is especially poignant. These are unprecedented times and we all have a role to play in helping in the fight against coronavirus.

“If people are travelling – be it for work or to enjoy the stunning scenery in north Wales, then we want people to take extra care and to ride/drive responsibly. If we all do our bit, we can help to ease the strain currently being placed on the NHS – and all emergency services.

“With warm weather set to continue until Wednesday we’re urging motorcyclists to ride carefully and stay aware. “All motorists are being urged to be considerate towards each other. Similarly, other road users need to be mindful of riders and their vulnerability and to always Think Bike – to look carefully, especially before turning, exiting junctions or similar manoeuvres.

“The roads have been really busy this weekend because of the exceptionally good weather so we would of course like to thank the vast majority of the motoring public for their cooperation.

“Reducing casualties on our roads remains one of our top priorities and all motorists must be aware that we are doing all we can to ensure our roads are used safely by all. Our dedicated Roads Policing teams are out and about and they will continue to take robust action against all those that ride or drive dangerously, at excess speed, overtake on solid white lines or commit any other road traffic offences.

Shortly after 7pm last night (Sunday, September 20th) a motorcyclist was arrested on Halfway Bridge between Bangor and Bethesda after failing the roadside breath and drugs test. Officers were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision however thankfully the rider was uninjured. He was taken to custody where further tests were carried out and the 23-year-old man from Pentraeth on Anglesey has been charged with drink driving and bailed to appear before Caernarfon Magistrates Court on October 23rd. He has bene released under investigation for the drug driving aspect, pending the results of further tests.

The driver of a car who was stopped on Bridge Road South on the Wrexham Industrial Estate due to his manner of driving was arrested during the early hours of this morning (Monday, September 21st) after failing the roadside breath test. It was also discovered that he didn’t have a licence and so wasn’t insured. The 32-year-old local man has since been charged with drink driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance and has been bailed to appear before Mold Magistrates Court on November 6th.

Superintendent Banham added: “Our proactive patrols will continue and we’re reminding everybody that staying safe on the road applies to everybody, whether they have two or four wheels on their vehicle.

“Taking just one chance when you are under the influence of drink or drugs can have truly devastating consequences for you, your loved ones and others road users. Please plan ahead and ensure that if you are out having a drink, you have a safe and reliable way of getting home.”

Anyone with information regarding individuals who are believed to drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs, or who may be committing any other driving offences can contact North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.