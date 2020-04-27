Police update on doorstep criminals using “protection against virus” claim to fleece vulnerable residnets in Flintshire

Police are urging people to be on their guard against doorstep criminals offering to clean driveways with disinfectant which they claim will protect against Covid19, as reported by Deeside.com on Sunday.

The warning comes after an elderly couple in Holywell were targeted by two men who demanded £500 for cleaning their driveway.

When the men were challenged by other family members they left.

The suspects were travelling in a white Ford Transit van with a yellow stripe along the side and an orange light on the roof

They handed the couple a leaflet entitled Unique Landscapes and Driveways, which outlined the type of work they claim to carry out.

The leaflet was illustrated with photographs and registered to a unit on Dock Road Connah’s Quay.

One man was described as in his 50’s with ginger-blond hair and spoke with an Irish accent.

The other man was in his 30’s with dark hair and a dark beard.

Community Safety Sgt Ali Sharp said; “There are some unscrupulous people using the terrible Covid19 outbreak to scam vulnerable members of our community.

“I would ask families and neighbours to look out for the vulnerable and for residents not to engage with cold callers and to report any suspicious behaviour to the police on 101.”

Information can also be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For advice on how to deal with cold callers go to:

https://www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-homes/cold-callers-if-in-doubt-keep-them-out